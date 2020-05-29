WATCH: Still a threat for strong storms this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

The NWS has placed CNY in a slight risk for severe weather today. Be weather aware right through the evening. A Severe Thunderstorms Watch has been issued for portions of CNY.

The culprit of today’s active weather is a slow-moving cold front that will approach from the west and move to the east. Any additional sunshine during the afternoon will only add fuel to the fire for storm development.

Today’s storms will come in a couple waves. The first has passed through. Now we experience a break with some sunshine.

Between 6-9 p.m. we’ll be watching for a line of rain and thunderstorms just ahead of the cold front. Due to the reemergence of some sun, we still have the potential for strong to severe storms. If temperatures remain cooler, 70s instead of 80s, then the threat will be lower.

Our biggest concern is damaging winds, but torrential rain and hail are possible too. We won’t rule out the chance for an isolated tornado either.

FRIDAY NIGHT:



By midnight the storm threat will be over. Drier, cooler, more comfortable air will gradually build in. Lows are in the 50s.

WEEKEND:

The first of two pushes of cooler air settles in for Saturday. It will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A reinforcing shot of cooler air with a weak system could spark off some passing rain showers midday and early afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler than we’ve seen in a while with upper 60s to near 70 expected for highs.

Even cooler weather arrives for Sunday. Many may not even get out of the 50s! At least it’s mainly dry with some sunshine towards the end of the day.