SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We are shivering now, but not for much longer. More spring-like temperatures are on the way.

TUESDAY:

Many places north of the Thruway will have to spend an extra couple of minutes clearing some light snow off the cars and navigate some icy roads.

However, a more organized band of lake snow will hang out along the Oswego County shoreline of Lake Ontario most of the morning. Upwards of 2 or 6 inches if not a bit more could fall in the most persistent snows north of Syracuse in the Oswego County area during this time frame.

Later in the afternoon, this band will be on the move again and drop south into the Syracuse area and the Finger Lakes. Blowing and drifting snow could be an issue with lower visibility, but little to no accumulation is expected before the snow fizzles out by sunset.

The air begins to moderate Tuesday too with highs getting back well into the 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens during the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures free fall Tuesday evening but should stop in the single digits and low teens just before midnight before a breeze starts up overnight. This breeze is expected to cause temperatures to rise well into the teens and low 20s for much of CNY by Wednesday morning!

MIDWEEK:

We really warm up more so midweek with highs warming well into the 40s Wednesday afternoon! Now we will caution you that it won’t feel that warm thanks to a gusty southerly wind between 15 and 30 mph. The higher elevations could have gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph! If you can tolerate the wind, it won’t be that bad of a day to enjoy the milder weather since it’ll be a dry day.

Near record warmth should be felt Thursday, but some rain does move in during the day which may lead to localized flooding late this week.