WATCH: Still cool into the midweek with frost threats for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

It will be brisk and cold with partial clearing overnight. In parts of Central New York, including Syracuse, lake effect clouds will remain stubborn along with a few rain and even snow showers. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will drop into the low 30s with upper 20s in outlying areas. By the way, the record low Tuesday morning is 30 set back in 1963 for Syracuse.

Thanks to temperatures expected to reach or go below freezing the National Weather Service has all of CNY under a Freeze Warning late tonight into the start of Tuesday. Click here for more details.

TUESDAY:

Despite breaks of May sun Tuesday, it’ll still be quite brisk and unseasonably chilly. High temperatures will be stuck mainly in the 40s with a colder feel due to a gusty west-northwest wind.

A small upper level area of low pressure and disturbance scooting by will likely trigger a few scattered rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise much of the day should be dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

After an evening snow/rain shower or two, the sky will clear out and it will turn frosty cold. Lows will be close to 30, mid 20s in the normally colder spots, with a hard freeze likely throughout CNY.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure building in Tuesday night will be in charge Wednesday providing the area with plenty of strong May sun after a frosty, possibly record cold start! The record low Wednesday morning is 30 set back in 2005.

Despite all the May sun, it will still be cool with highs near 55 and there will also be a cool breeze to boot.

Spring feel returns late in the week and it MAY even feel summery come next week!