WATCH: Still dry, not as cold tonight

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Although the weather remains quiet, high clouds will prevent us from getting too cold tonight. Instead of lows in the single digits, we’re thinking teens are more likely.

FRIDAY:

We should turn a bit milder for Friday with more clouds as high pressure moves east. Highs should sneak into the low to mid 30s.

If you are wondering what the weekend weather is looking like for the first weekend of February including Super Bowl Sunday click here.






