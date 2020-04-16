WATCH: Still feeling a chill with snow showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

It remains cold throughout Thursday. There may even be some locations in CNY that struggle to get out of the 30s! It will be blustery with highs for most likely only reaching the low 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Certainly not feeling like mid-April.

There will also be some lake effect snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain/ice pellets (graupel) Thursday afternoon. There could be a slushy coating to an inch on grassy surfaces, especially over the higher terrain on Thursday, but no real significant accumulations are expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Snow showers will taper after the sun sets. The sky will again gradually clear by the time we near sunrise. Lows are near 30.

FRIDAY:

We will be watching a stronger wave of low pressure closely Friday into Friday night. It is now trending a little farther north. This means more snow falling across portions of CNY near and south of the thruway as early as late Friday afternoon. Some at least minor accumulating snow could impact the region, especially in the hills south of Syracuse. Heavier snow and higher snow accumulations should stay closer to the Southern Tier.



With the talk of snow Friday you can probably guess the chilly temperatures continue into the end of the week too. Highs again only make it into the low 40s.

WEEKEND:

The good news is the Friday/Friday night system and the precipitation associated with it will be moving out for the start of the weekend. Yes, the sun will develop Saturday with highs rebounding into the low 50s.

The end of the weekend will be even milder with a bit of rain sliding in during the afternoon ahead of cold front. Highs should be well into the 50s.