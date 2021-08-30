WATCH: Still humid with showers and storms this morning but changes are near

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)-

MONDAY:

Scattered showers and a few storms will be around through the first part of Monday afternoon. A few of the storms Monday may be a little on the strong side with heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, gusty winds and possibly even a bit of hail, but the severe risk is low.

A cold front moves through during the afternoon and after 2 or 3 pm, CNY should dry out with some sun and lowering humidity developing, and a nice west-northwest breeze to boot! Highs Monday should make the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Monday night is going to be a much more comfortable night for snoozing without the AC as lows drop into the low to mid 60s with much lower humidity. It will feel refreshing to say the least!

TUESDAY:

The weather looks good Tuesday with some sun, a nice breeze and a not humid high within a couple of degrees of 80!

We are going to be watching Ida closely for the middle of the week, but at this point it still appears the bulk of the rain associated with Ida stays south of us. Click here for more details.