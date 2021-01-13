WATCH: Still mild through week’s end then turning wintry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

OVERNIGHT:

The sky remains mostly cloudy overnight with possibly a few snow/rain showers or touch of freezing drizzle (especially across the higher terrain) towards sunrise Thursday in advance of a weak trough/disturbance. Lows will be in the low 30s.

THURSDAY:

There will probably be a little snow shower activity around in the morning that could mix with rain at times, especially north and south of Syracuse and the Thruway corridor as a trough departs the region during the midday hours.

A slushy coating to an inch is possible across these areas. Once again it will be pretty mild in the afternoon with highs approaching 40.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s another quiet and fairly mild night Thursday night with a mostly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

It turns even milder Friday and stays dry most, if not all day before some rain tries to move in near and especially after sundown Friday. Highs will be in the 40s.

WEEKEND:

Some steady snow is looking more likely for the start of the weekend on Saturday with a light accumulation possible.

The air will likely turn cold enough to produce areas of lake snow east and southeast of Lake Ontario with the most significant snow expected north of Syracuse Saturday night into at least the start of Sunday. Some snow accumulation is expected, especially north of Syracuse Saturday night into Sunday.

Yes, it’s actually going to start looking more like winter around here over the weekend and beyond!