WATCH: Still mild with a few showers Friday

FRIDAY:

Looking for some rain? We will see couple showers develop over the Finger Lakes later in the morning through noon. The showers will move northeast into the rest of the area during the afternoon.

However, the rain isn’t too impressive. The showers are generally light and fast moving. There’s plenty of opportunity to enjoy the outdoors today.

Clouds will prevent our temperatures from rising too much. Highs remain mild near 70.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Drier air and quiet weather return Friday night and into the start of the weekend. Lows remain unseasonably mild, near 50.

SATURDAY:

Summer-like weather take two.

If you’re looking to get outdoors this weekend, Saturday is your pick day. We have sunshine and temperatures soaring to near 80 degrees for the second time this week. Keep in mind the UV index will be high and so will the pollen (especially the tree pollen, look around, you’ll notice buds). The record high for Saturday is 82° set in 1945.

We will probably have to wait to late in the weekend for a more significant shot of rain to arrive.