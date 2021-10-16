WATCH: Rain continues for now as temperatures tumble

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

As we continue through the afternoon, a strong cold front is passing from west to east. With the front comes a line of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms and gusty, damaging winds, especially south and east of Syracuse. This line is to the south and east of Syracuse as of midday.

Any thunderstorms that forms along this line could be strong to severe. The biggest threat with this line is the 60+ mph damaging wind gusts but flooding cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures continue to take a tumble through the 60s and 50s towards sunset with a gusty, chilly wind too.

After 4pm, any moderate to heavy rain will be east of Madison and Chenango counties and we will quiet down. There will still be showers around but the heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to move east and away from Central New York.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY:

The air turns cold enough for some lake effect rain showers Saturday night into Sunday, mainly along and north of the Thruway. Temperatures are much cooler too.

A continued brisk wind out of the west-northwest will only add to the October chill Sunday. That gusty wind upwards of 30 mph which unfortunately will bring down some of the fall colors across the state.

The high on Sunday struggles to reach 60, but with the wind it’s going to feel like it’s in the 40s to near 50 throughout the day! It ends up as the coolest day we’ve felt so far this Fall season.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The lake effect showers wind down after Monday morning and we get a stretch of dry, mainly sunny weather to carry us into the mid-week. Temperatures will rebound and head back above normal but this time around 70s don’t seem to be in our future.