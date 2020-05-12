WATCH: Still pretty chilly with showers Tuesday, but warmer days are on the horizon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Despite breaks of May sun Tuesday, it’ll still be quite brisk and unseasonably chilly. High temperatures will be stuck mainly in the 40s, 50 if we’re luckym with a colder feel due to a gusty west-northwest wind.

A small upper level area of low pressure and disturbance scooting by will likely trigger a few scattered rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise much of the day should be dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

After an evening snow/rain shower or two, the sky will clear out and it will turn frosty cold. Lows will be close to 30, mid 20s in the normally colder spots, with a hard freeze likely throughout CNY.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Wednesday providing the area with plenty of strong May sunshine after a frosty, possibly record cold start! The record low Wednesday morning is 30 set back in 2005.

Despite all the May sun, it will still be cool with highs near 55. There will also be a cool breeze to boot.

Spring feel returns late in the week and it MAY even feel summery come next week!