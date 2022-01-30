WATCH: Still pretty cold tonight, but check out the warming trend ahead!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s another frigid night ahead, but a warming trend is ahead heading into the new week!

ALSO, IN CASE YOU WERE WONDERING…

The nor’easter that missed CNY off to the east late Friday night into Saturday buried many parts of Eastern New England, including the Boston area with upwards of 18 to 24+ inches of snow!

TONIGHT:

Winds become more westerly this evening, and the air aloft remains cold enough for lake effect. Snow is expected to become more organized for a while just east of Lake Ontario where there could be several inches of snow by daybreak Monday across southern Jefferson, northern Oswego and maybe western Lewis counties. This is where folks wake up to 2-6” of snow to shovel Monday morning.

Lows should dip to between 0 and +10 for most tonight, but with enough clear sky, some areas will probably dip below 0 again, especially north and east of Syracuse.

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

Central New York gets a break from the arctic air to start the new week with some sun, light winds and highs approaching 30 Monday!

Temperatures likely end up above normal AND above freezing by Tuesday (35 to 40°) under more sun, but a pretty stiff southerly breeze does make it feel more like the 20s Tuesday afternoon.

It doesn’t stop there; we should reach into at least the low 40s Wednesday! Don’t get used to it though. Temperatures will quickly tumble by the end of the week and the start of the weekend, and some snow likely accompanying the transition back to cold too.