WATCH: Still some showers overnight then Fall-like chill arrives Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A secondary cold front is slated to swing through Central New York after midnight Thursday with a few more showers and thunderstorms as temperatures slide back to within a few degrees of 60 by sunrise Friday.

A breeze will kick up out of the northwest behind the cold front ushering in a cooler air mass late Thursday night too.

FRIDAY:

Friday is a breezy and cooler day with a few lake effect showers possible to start the day, but during the afternoon some sun will develop.

A fall feel is expected to round out the week too with highs struggling to make it to 70, while some areas likely won’t get out of the mid 60s! The steady, at times gusty, northwest breeze will only make it feel even cooler. You’ll probably want to find that hoodie and or light sweater as you may very well need it when you are out and about.

The air aloft could even be cool enough to help produce a waterspout or two over Lake Ontario Friday thanks to the difference between the cooler air moving over the warmer lake water. Keep an eye out over the lake, especially you boaters!

WEEKEND:

The weekend starts off decent but could turn somewhat damp come Sunday. So, if you are trying to make outdoor plans and trying to decide which day to take part in those type of activities it appears Saturday will be most cooperative. Stay tuned for updates.