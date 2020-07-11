WATCH: Still very humid with showers and storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its 14th 90 degree day of the year Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY:

The tropical moisture from Fay departs quickly Saturday morning and we get a break late morning/midday. There will be plenty of clouds but also some breaks to hazy sunshine.

However, a cold front is approaching us from the west, so we expect some scattered showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Any storm that forms is capable of producing very heavy rain and a few may have some gusty winds.

It is still humid and very warm but with the extra cloud cover around it is quite possible we won’t reach 90 degrees in Syracuse for the first time in about a week which will bring an end to our heat wave.

SUNDAY:

A second cold front approaches Central New York on Sunday but by the time it gets here it won’t have as much moisture to work with as Saturday’s front. Any showers or storms should be even more scattered in nature during the afternoon.

This front will bring even more relief from the heat and the humidity. Temperatures end up more seasonable by the end of the weekend.