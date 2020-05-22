WATCH: Still warm, but some extra clouds and few showers later Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

After a few days of nothing but a beautiful blue sky we’ll notice some extra clouds as the day goes on today. The high pressure that has kept us dry the last couple of days is slowing pulling away farther to the east, placing CNY on the backside of the clockwise flow. The result is a light southerly flow which means we’re still warm, and a touch more humid. Temperatures should have no problem reaching the upper 70s once again today.

What we’ve been keeping an eye on all week is how the cutoff low in the mid-Atlantic and the Carolinas is going to behave, and will it send some rain back to us. At this point it does look like there may be a few showers sneaking into the region, especially south of Syracuse after 5 pm. But, with that said, most of the day should end up being dry.

The battle will continue into the start of the upcoming holiday weekend between high pressure to the east and a weak wave of low pressure to the south. Regardless of the chances of the rain over the weekend, it’s going to feel quite summer-like for the unofficial start of summer! For more details on the holiday weekend weather click here.