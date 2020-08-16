WATCH: Still warm with a couple scattered showers possible through this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:



The low pressure system that is to our south stays to our south and slowly slides farther away, but a little of its moisture will be drawn north on the backside of high pressure for Sunday.

The result of some moisture being ushered north will be a few scattered slow moving showers/storms.

We want to emphasize that there should be plenty of dry time for all on Sunday, so if you have outdoor plans don’t go canceling them just keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9.

It will likely be a little cooler to end the weeken. Highs will be in the low to maybe mid 80s with enough sun.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few more showers/storm will be likely Sunday night ahead of an approaching cold front. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

MONDAY:

The cold front will likely come through CNY between about 11 am and 2 pm the way it is looking now. This will mean a good chance of scattered showers and a few storms.

At this point, the chance of severe storms is very low, but if we see more sun than expected and the front moves through later in the afternoon the odds of a stronger storm or two will go up.

Highs to start the week should be up near 80 and it will still be a bit muggy, but not too bad.

Slightly cooler and less humid air will settle in for much of the rest of the week! Stay tuned for updates.