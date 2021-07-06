WATCH: Storm threat in CNY fueled by hot and muggy weather Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

After some morning thunderstorms, we’ll have a lull in the action the first half of the day. It’s a breezy, muggy, and very warm/hot day too with highs climbing well into the 80s to possibly 90 if we see enough sun. The dew points are also expected to soar into the 70s making it feel almost tropical outside.

After noon time more thunderstorms are likely going to develop again. Any storms have the potential to be strong too with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain, especially for areas south and east of Syracuse where there is a slight risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. The storms drop quickly to our south by the evening.

12:50am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: for a portion of the northeast u.s. and the florida peninsula https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/VXMbIlHah6 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) July 6, 2021

If you have evening plans it should be a decent end to the day. By that point the rain and storms should be mostly out of CNY, albeit muggy and warm. With the breeze it’ll feel like a nice warm summer evening. The overnight shouldn’t be as active and not quite as warm, but still mild with lows in the 60s.

MIDWEEK:

A cold front to our north slides into the region later Wednesday and pushes through Wednesday night/early Thursday. This will result in additional scattered showers and storms midweek. Any storm that does develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay tuned.