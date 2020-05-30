WATCH: Storm threat is over and now the cooler air settles in

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:



A cold front is about to move through Central New York so our threat for showers and storms have come to an end. Drier, cooler, more comfortable air will gradually build in behind the front. Lows are in the 50s so give the air conditioners and AC a break.

SATURDAY:

The first of two pushes of cooler air settles in for Saturday. It will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A reinforcing shot of cooler air with a weak system could spark off some passing rain showers midday and early afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler than we’ve seen in a while with upper 60s to near 70 expected for highs. That is a little closer to seasonable levels for late May.

SUNDAY:

A secondary cold front moves though Central New York Saturday night and even cooler arrives for Sunday. Many may not even get out of the 50s! At least it’s mainly dry with an increase in sunshine for the afternoon