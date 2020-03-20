WATCH: Storm threat over, temperatures tumble

Closings
Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Behind the front, temperatures will drop to near 50 by 8 p.m. and in the 30s by midnight Friday. The cold front will take most of the moisture away Friday evening but a few snow showers will remain.

Temperatures will end up falling to the 20s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY:

High pressure is building in across the Great Lakes. This will bring us our 3rd weekend in a row of dry weather!

We’re sunny but cool Saturday. It’s not as windy but still breezy. Highs are in the mid to upper 30s but with the wind it’ll feel more like the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

A clear sky, light wind and dry airmass in place will allow temperatures to fall into the teens!

SUNDAY:

The good news is, high pressure is still the influence of our weather Sunday. The winds are lighter too. A clear sky, light wind and dry airmass during the day will help our temperatures warm into the low 40s.

Dry weather will come to an end Monday morning so soak it in (safely) while you can!

