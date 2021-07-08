WATCH: Storms and downpours Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY – THURSDAY EVENING:

The combination of low pressure slowly moving into the state along with a front nearby and moisture from Elsa being drawn northward likely leads to Thursday to be the wettest day of the week. The best chance for the most widespread showers and storms is expected to occur during the second half of the day into Thursday evening.

Rainfall amounts Thursday through Thursday night could very well range from about 1 to 2 inches for most, with upwards of 3+ inches in spots, especially south and east of Syracuse! This may lead to localized flash flooding Thursday afternoon and night. That said, remember if you come across a road or walkway that is covered by water be sure to ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’.

LIVE TRACK: Elsa made landfall in Northern Florida late Wednesday morning and its impacts will be felt from the Southeast to the Northeast over the next couple of days with some flash flooding and wind too.

Highs on Thursday may struggle to get to 80 due to more clouds and showers being around. It should turn very muggy again as the day progresses too.

We are keeping our fingers crossed that the bulk of the rain, or at least the heaviest rain exits come 7 Thursday evening, but currently it is looking at least somewhat damp Thursday evening. So, if you are attending the Luke Bryan concert at the Amp be sure to bring an umbrella and or rain jacket.

FRIDAY:

It probably remains at least somewhat showery on Friday, especially through lunch time and near and east of I-81 due to a little bit of Elsa’s moisture being drawn into CNY.

The bulk of Elsa’s impacts regarding wind, rain and storm surge is expected to occur from the Mid-Atlantic through Long Island and Southeastern New England, including Cape Cod. Stay tuned for updates.

WEEKEND:

Elsa pulls out of the Northeast and high pressure replaces it by day’s end Friday into the weekend. What does this mean for Central New York? Well, how about some much nicer weather!

The sun returns more so for Saturday and Sunday with seasonably warm temperatures and lower humidity levels! Highs should be within a few degrees of 80.