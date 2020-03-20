WATCH: Storms move in, wind picks up Friday afternoon

Closings
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

It will be windy and warm for the first full day of spring.

Temperatures reach near 70 this afternoon! The record high in Syracuse is 79° for Friday which was set back in 2012 and should not be challenged. 

We’re anticipating a north-south oriented line of heavy rain ahead of a cold front to sweep through Central New York during the second half of our day. There could also be isolated, gusty t-storms develop with that front. We think this line is going to move from the northwest to the southeast between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The biggest threat from any storms that move through Friday will be damaging wind gusts, but thankfully no widespread severe weather is expected at this time.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Behind the front, temperatures will drop to near 50 by 8 p.m. and in the 30s by midnight Friday. The cold front will take most of the moisture away Friday evening but a few snow showers will remain.

Temperatures will end up falling to the 20s by Saturday morning.

