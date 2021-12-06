WATCH: Strong, possibly damaging, winds with falling temperatures this afternoon into this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Hang on to your hats and extra tight to the steering wheel! Winds stay very gusty Monday with gusts over 40 or even 50 mph at times, especially later in the afternoon and evening! This could cause some property damage and do harm to some of the Christmas decorations. So hopefully you tied the lighter decorations down or brought them inside, otherwise they may be damaged or blown away.

The strongest winds in CNY will be up around the Tug Hill and Watertown areas through Monday evening, and for this reason a High Wind Warning has been issued there with Wind Advisories up for most of the rest of Central New York.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Rain becomes steadier and heavier between about 1 and 3 pm due to a strong cold front swinging through. There may even be a bit of thunder with a few damaging wind gusts accompanying the front.

Temperatures will peak well into the 50s early this afternoon before tumbling back into 40s by sunset.

Any rain showers could very well end as a little snow, especially over the higher terrain late this afternoon/evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but a coating to an inch or two is possible over the highest hills in CNY, especially over the Tug Hill.

TONIGHT:

The wind doesn’t let up just yet. Gusts over 40 mph continue through the evening but start to ease up a bit overnight.

A somewhat disorganized band of lake snow develops this evening near Watertown before quickly moving south near midnight thanks to a trough of low pressure swinging through late this evening.

Overnight the band of lake snow should settle into South-Central Oswego, far Northern Cayuga, far Southern Lewis and Oneida counties.

A coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected for the lower terrain east of Lake Ontario, while upwards of 3 to 5 inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill by daybreak Monday. The gusty winds will also probably cause some blowing and drifting snow in and around the band of lake snow late tonight.

Lows drop into the 20s tonight with wind chills dipping into the teens.

TUESDAY:

The winter feel returns Tuesday as highs struggle to make the low to mid 30s. Also, due to winds remaining gusty wind chills will get no higher than the 20s!

Lake effect snow will continue in the same areas of Southern Oswego, Oneida and Southern Lewis counties to start the day, but after 8 or 9 am the band of snow is expected to drift north and fall apart late Tuesday/Tuesday night.

An additional coating to 2 or 3” is expected for many east of Lake Ontario with locally higher amounts possible, especially in and around the Tug Hill Tuesday.

ABOVE IS THE FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY EVENING

In these areas is where we have a Winter Weather Advisory from 8pm Monday through late afternoon Tuesday.

Outside of the lake effect (areas south of the Thruway) it’s a chilly winter-like day with little to no snow expected. We should even see breaks of sunshine!

Highs on Tuesday top out in the low to mid 30s, but wind chills should be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.