WATCH: Strong/severe storms expected Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

The NWS has placed CNY in a slight risk for severe weather Friday. Be weather aware, especially in the afternoon and evening.

It’s a warm and soupy start to the day already with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s midday. It stays quite muggy too as dew points remain in the 60s.

The culprit of today’s active weather is a slow-moving cold front that will approach from the west and move to the east. Any sunshine during the day will only add fuel to the fire for storm development.

Today’s storms will come in a couple waves. The first in the mid-afternoon and early evening. Between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. is when we think scattered storms will start bubbling up.

Between 8-10 p.m. we’ll be watching for a squall line (line of thunderstorms) just ahead of the cold front. Both rounds of storms could cause severe weather.

Click here for an hour-by-hour look at the Timecast.

Our biggest concern is damaging winds, but torrential rain and hail are possible too. We won’t rule out the chance for an isolated tornado either.

FRIDAY NIGHT:



By midnight the storm threat will be over. Drier, cooler, more comfortable air will gradually build in. Lows are in the 50s.

WEEKEND:

The first of two pushes of cooler air settles in for Saturday. It will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A reinforcing shot of cooler air with a weak system could spark off some passing rain showers midday and early afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler than we’ve seen in a while with upper 60s to near 70 expected for highs.

Even cooler weather arrives for Sunday. Many may not even get out of the 50s! At least it’s mainly dry with some sunshine.