WATCH: Strong storms for some, warm and muggy for everyone

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY EVENING:

We have our first cold front is expected to be falling apart as it slides through Thursday night. Although it is falling apart, the daytime heating will help boost our potential for strong to severe storms Thursday evening, especially south and east of Syracuse. Gusty, damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours are the biggest threats. The severe weather threat will end after 8pm.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any showers and storms around should be out of CNY by 9 or 10 o’clock Thursday night, but we can’t rule out a passing shower/storm during the overnight. Lows will likely not drop below the low to mid 70s once again either as it stays tropical.

FRIDAY:

A second, stronger cold front is slated to push through Friday night/early Saturday.

Friday is another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s. Be on guard for strong to severe storms mainly around dinner time and close to sunset once again. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

WEEKEND:

Behind this cold front, the relief!

The air will be much more refreshing/comfortable just in time for the weekend! It won’t be too chilly, temperatures reach the upper 70s. Time to open the windows at night, lows are refreshing and back in the 50s.

The other plus for the weekend, sunshine, and dry weather. Enjoy!