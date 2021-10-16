WATCH: Strong storms, gusty winds and cooling temperatures Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

Saturday stats off mild, muggy, and breezy. Don’t let the warm morning fool you into thinking it’ll stay that way all day…

As the morning goes on, a strong cold front passes west to east between approximately 9am-2pm. With the front comes a line of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms and gusty, damaging winds.

Any thunderstorms that form along this line could be strong to severe. The biggest threat with this line is the damaging wind gusts but some flooding cannot be ruled out. Keep that in mind for any of your outdoor plans!

After the front passes by in the afternoon, temperatures will take a tumble through the 60s and 50s towards sunset with a gusty, chilly wind too.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY:

The air turns cold enough for some lake effect rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. A continued brisk wind out of the west-northwest will only add to the October chill Sunday. That gusty wind upwards of 30 mph which unfortunately will bring down some of the fall colors across the state.

The high on Sunday struggles to reach 60, but with the wind it’s going to feel like it’s in the 40s to near 50 throughout the day! It ends up as the coolest day we’ve felt so far this Fall season.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The lake effect showers wind down after Monday morning and we get a stretch of dry, mainly sunny weather to carry us into the mid-week. Temperatures will rebound and head back above normal but this time around 70s don’t seem to be in our future.