WATCH: Strong wind and rain Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

A new frontal system approaches us from Michigan and the Great Lakes Sunday morning.

This system will bring clouds early Sunday morning and some rain showers, but the majority of the rain holds off until later in the afternoon.

After 2 or 3 pm, widespread, heavier rain will move in from the west. Winds will become stronger at this time too. This rain should arrive to Syracuse between about 4 and 7 pm. It will quickly push east through and out of CNY.

Wind gusts up to 40-60 mph are possible from late Sunday morning through the evening, especially near the shoreline and across higher elevations Sunday afternoon.

THE NUMBERS ABOVE ARE FORECAST WIND GUSTS LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It will turn colder Sunday night and remain very windy too. A few rain showers mixed with snow over higher elevations east of Lake Ontario are likely Sunday night. There may be a minor slushy accumulation across the Tug Hill, but most will not see any snow accumulation Sunday night.

Lows Sunday night will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY:

It will be blustery to start the week with a little lake snow east of Lake Ontario while just a few mainly morning snow and rain showers will be possible for the rest of CNY. Highs will be near 45.

It will turn even colder with some lake snow likely for all come Tuesday.