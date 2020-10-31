WATCH: Stubborn clouds give way to sunshine Halloween

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY NIGHT:

An area of cloud cover has shifted east into parts of Central New York late this evening and will remain stubborn for the rest of the overnight.

This will cause a wide range in temperatures across the region. From Syracuse west temperatures will likely hold close to 30 degrees while low to mid 20s are widespread to the east.

HALLOWEEN:

Some leftover moisture and a northwesterly flow off low Lake Ontario means some start Halloween cloudy. By later in the morning these clouds burn off and we end up with a sunny but crisp fall afternoon Saturday. Temperatures only manage to rise into the mid-40s by mid-afternoon.

The weather turns out quiet just in time for Trick-or-Treaters.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT:

Temperatures then drop into the mid to upper 30s to start the evening for the ghosts and goblins but before we get into a free-fall, a steady southerly breeze kicks in and we hold in the 30s the rest of the evening.

SUNDAY:

Our quiet weather does not last long.

High pressure is moving off the East Coast Sunday morning and the return flow on the back of the high and ahead of an approaching cold front means a gusty southerly wind for us.

That southerly winds means moisture returns and we should have showers back in Central New York by afternoon.

It is likely to turn colder Sunday night with lake effect snow showers developing.