WATCH: Stubborn clouds Tuesday, not much rain around

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TUESDAY:

There will likely be more clouds than not on Tuesday, but we will still have intervals of sun. With a cold front nearby, we can’t rule out a shower or two, especially during the afternoon. Overall though, today should be a mainly dry day.

It’s still warm too with highs within a few degrees of 80. It will also probably turn a bit more humid too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The front will be moving back to the north as a warm front Tuesday night with an evening shower possible. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

The heat and humidity peaks Wednesday with a good deal of hazy sun and highs warming well into the 80s! There’s a very small chance of an isolated shower/storm, but most will not see a drop of rain.

THURSDAY:

A cold front is slated to move through Thursday with only a few scattered showers and maybe a storm. Highs will be near 80, but probably cool a bit during the afternoon. Plus, it will turn less humid during the afternoon too.