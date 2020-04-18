WATCH: Stuck with the chilly weather today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

The low pressure system that brought some snow last night will continue moving east through Pennsylvania and off the New Jersey coast Saturday morning. We will see a few lingering snow showers, which could mix with some rain in lower elevations, Saturday morning. These showers will taper by midday.

The sun will return Saturday afternoon! We still have a breeze though. Temperatures are still chilly and in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY:

The end of the weekend will finally be milder. We start the day dry with sun but a cold front coming in from Canada will bring afternoon/evening rain showers. Highs should be well into the 50s.

Some rain showers overnight could mix in with snow at higher elevations. Precipitation is out of here by Monday morning, only a chill remains.