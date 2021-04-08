WATCH: Stunning weather this evening; not as stunning Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

We have a low pressure system moving over the Great Lakes that will bring some clouds Thursday night. We’ll also have a bit of a south-easterly breeze. This will keep temperatures in the 50s overnight.

FRIDAY:

Looking for some rain? It does appear we will see couple showers come Friday afternoon, but even that doesn’t look too impressive at this time. Clouds will prevent our temperatures from rising too much. Highs remain seasonably mild near 70.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Drier air and quiet weather return Friday night and into the start of the weekend. Lows remain unseasonably mild, near 50.

SATURDAY:

Summer-like weather take two.

If you’re looking to get outdoors this weekend, Saturday is your pick day. We have sunshine and temperatures soaring to near 80 degrees for the second time this week. Keep in mind the UV index will be high and so will the pollen (especially the tree pollen, look around, you’ll notice buds).

We will probably have to wait to late in the weekend for a more significant shot of rain to arrive.