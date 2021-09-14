WATCH: Summer is not letting up just yet, feeling warm and humid Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

It’s going to feel more like mid-July as opposed to mid-September.

Intervals of sun will shine Tuesday which will help get the temperatures well into the 70s and low 80s! The humidity is returning too. Areas north and east of Syracuse will likely be a little bit cooler in the mid 70s.

During the afternoon a warm front is due to pass through and could trigger a few scattered showers and storms. Any storm that develops Tuesday afternoon could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, but the risk of severe storms is low.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

More numerous scattered showers and storms develop overnight into Wednesday ahead of a cold front. It’s not as cool either with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

The cold front slowly slides across the area Wednesday afternoon/evening. Midday is the best chance to see possible strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

The added clouds, showers and few storms should keep temperatures in the 70s Wednesday with humidity coming down a bit to end Wednesday.