WATCH: Summer-like in Central New York for midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY OVERNIGHT:

It will be a mild and muggy Monday overnight under a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog. Lows will be near 65.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday looks to be quite steamy with a slight risk for a spotty pop up shower/storm possible during the afternoon and evening. It will likely be the hottest day of the year thus far and could very well be the first time we hit 90 this year!

The record high for Tuesday is 90 set back in 2011 and there’s a chance we could at least tie if not break it Tuesday afternoon. Feels like readings when combining the heat and humidity will be in the mid-90s, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated. By the way, the last time Syracuse felt 90 degree heat was nearly 10 months ago back on July 30th of 2019.

WEDNESDAY:

A ridge of high pressure down at the ground and aloft will continue to keep us hot, humid and mainly dry with a good deal of hazy sunshine Wednesday. There should be even less showers and storms around than on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be up near 90 again! The record high Wednesday is 91 set way back in 1939!

Odds of showers and storms will be going up for the late week period as a cold front is slated to move into the region.