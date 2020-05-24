WATCH: Summer-like weather continues into Memorial Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

Not too humid but still warm with highs reaching near 80. We’ll have a breeze out of the southeast at 6-12 mph.

A warm front slowly approaching from the west could bring a couple of scattered showers to the western fringe of Central New York late in the day, but most should stay dry through Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A warm front will drift into CNY with scattered showers/storm late Sunday night into the start of Memorial Day. Lows will be near 60.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

To end the holiday weekend on Monday (Memorial Day), a warm front will slowly slide east of us during the day with a couple of lingering showers possible mainly around sunrise followed by some sun for the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low 80s and it’ll certainly feel like summer with the humidity coming up too. Can’t rule out a few scattered showers bubbling up in the afternoon/evening but there will be plenty of rain-free time.

If you are planning on making outdoor plans on Memorial Day, be sure to have the Live Doppler 9 app downloaded to your smart phones and tablets. That way, you’ll be able to see where any scattered showers are with relation to your location.