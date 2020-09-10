WATCH: Summer-like weather starts to fade away with some rain showers Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

A cold front is slated to move through Thursday afternoon with only a few scattered showers. The most likely areas for these showers are from Syracuse south. Highs will be in the upper 70s to maybe 80 with enough sun, but probably cool a bit during the afternoon behind the cold front. It will also turn less humid during the afternoon too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will settle in Friday and provide us with plenty of sunshine and a nice fall feel to the air. Highs will be in the low 70s to round out the week. Should feel and look great! Enjoy!

WEEKEND:

As far as the weekend weather, Saturday looks like the pick day. High pressure moves to our east and a southeast wind develops, and it should end up a bit warmer than Friday.

A frontal system will swing through Central New York Sunday. This is the leftover of the system that brought the unusual weather to the Rockies earlier in the week. The weather from this system for us will be less impactful. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms, probably our best chance of rain between now and at least the middle of next week.