WATCH: Summer makes a comeback Friday and into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

High pressure will slide east of CNY Friday resulting in a bit more of a southwest warmer flow to end the week. Highs will rebound well into the 80s. It’ll feel a bit more humid too. Enjoy the sunshine!

If you’re in the Watertown area and the North Country, then you have a risk of some rain showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A front will be close enough, so keep an eye on the sky for your outdoor plans.

WEEKEND:

Second to last weekend of meteorological summer will feel very much like summer and it will be somewhat humid too. I’m sure this is no surprise to Central New Yorkers in this sizzling summer of 2020!

We will have a stalled front to the north of CNY that may try to sneak a bit farther south during the weekend. This will keep us on the warm side of the front over the weekend. Highs should be well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain and storm chances will be fairly low Saturday and Sunday. Bottom line, it appears much of the weekend will be dry as of now which bodes well for your outdoor plans this weekend, especially if they involve water. But, as always, keep an eye on the sky and on Live Doppler 9!