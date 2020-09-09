WATCH: Summer not letting up yet… but that’s not the case for everyone today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

The heat and humidity peak Wednesday… for most of us. We’ll have a good deal of hazy sun and highs warming well into the 80s! Again… for most of CNY. While that is very warm for mid-September it is still far from the record for the date which is 94 set in 1941.

However, we’ll have quite a spread of temperatures across the whole viewing area. There is still a cold front nearby draping across the area from the western part of the Southern Tier, across Lake Ontario, and into the North Country. The closer to Lake Ontario and Watertown you are, the cooler it will be with highs in the 70s instead of the 80s like Syracuse and the Finger Lakes. There is a very small chance of an isolated shower/storm since the front is still close to us, but most will not see a drop of rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase Wednesday night with a shower or two possible towards Thursday morning as a cold front nears the area. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

A cold front is slated to move through late Thursday morning/midday with only a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to maybe 80 with enough sun, but probably cool a bit during the afternoon behind the cold front. It will also turn less humid during the afternoon too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will settle in Friday and provide us with plenty of sunshine and a nice fall feel to the air. Highs will be in the low 70s to round out the week. Should feel and look great! Enjoy!

Weekend looks split right now. Stay tuned for details.