WATCH: Summery beginning to Summer!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A more moist/humid air mass will continue to move into CNY over the coming days on the backside of high pressure that provided us with all the amazing weather much of this past week.

This will mean a higher chance for a few afternoon/evening scattered showers and storms each day through Father’s Day weekend.

WEEKEND:

The weak upper level storm nearby combined with added humidity (moisture) in the air will likely lead to a few pop up showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Neither weekend day will be a washout out by any means. So if you have plans outdoors with dad go ahead with your plans, but be sure to keep an eye on sky and Live Doppler 9.

Highs over the weekend will be well into the 80s with intervals of sun and higher levels of humidity too.

By the way, summer officially begins Saturday at 5:44 pm. For a few fun facts about the start of the summer season click here.

In case you missed it, the prolonged stretch of dry weather in Syracuse (barely) came to an end with a brief shower early Thursday night. So the dry streak ended at 15 days. Where does that rank in the record book for Syracuse? For the answer to that question and how it stacks up to previous prolonged dry stretches, click here.