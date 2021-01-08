WATCH: Sun begins to make a return to CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY:

The weather stays uneventful to round out the week.

We are more hopeful for some sun to shine Friday thanks to winds shifting to more of a north or even northeasterly direction. Although it is likely a cloudy start the day, our fingers are crossed that we can dry out enough to get those much-needed rays of sun out Friday afternoon! It looks like the clouds will hold on the longest from Syracuse west into the Finger Lakes.

Highs even with sun Friday may struggle to reach 30. Our average high for this time of year is in the low 30s.

WEEKEND:

It will stay tranquil into the weekend with some sun expected to shine with high pressure remaining firmly in control. Saturday looks to be the sunniest day of the weekend. It will be seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s through the weekend.

If you have plans to go for a walk and get some fresh air or do some skiing it appears the weather will be quite cooperative. Enjoy the vitamin D from Mother Nature!

Are you wondering why it’s so quiet this week through at least this weekend across CNY with no snow of significance and no harsh/bitter cold? If so, click here.