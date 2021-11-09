WATCH: Sun fades behind clouds Tuesday, few showers return tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

Clouds gradually return Tuesday out ahead of our next cold front.

It doesn’t look super bright and sunny like it’s been the last few days, but it’s still a relatively nice day! It’s rain-free throughout the day and highs near 60 despite the clouds.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Cold front slides through the area later Tuesday night/early Wednesday with some showers probably accompanying the front, but that’s about it.

The best chance for rain is after 9pm through the very early morning hours Wednesday. Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected.

WEDNESDAY:

After some morning clouds and showers our weather improves very nicely Wednesday. We turn breezy and more seasonable with developing sunshine as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures should still manage to rise into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

High pressure slowly slides east of the area later Wednesday night leading to a little breeze towards Thursday morning.

It’s a seasonably chilly night with lows bottoming out in the low to mid 30s under a mainly clear sky much of the night and light winds likely leading to areas of frost.

On Thursday, the pressure gradient between the area of high pressure sliding farther east of us and a cold front approaching from the west tighten. This will result in a pretty good breeze out of the southeast and should help push temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 Thursday afternoon, despite the added clouds.

There’s also a slight chance of a passing shower Thursday thanks to a warm front pushing into the area during the day, but for the most part Thursday is a dry day.