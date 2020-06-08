Interactive Maps

WATCH: Sun-filled blue sky Monday

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

High pressure remains in charge to kick off the new week and will result in an incredible day! Lots of sun, comfortably warm temperatures and low humidity. Highs should be up around 75. Enjoy!

MONDAY NIGHT:

We will experience another nice night for sleeping with the windows open is Monday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will slowly slide east of us as a warm front passes by to the north Tuesday. More of a southerly flow begins to develop Tuesday afternoon into midweek which will push warmer, more humid air into the region.

Highs Tuesday will be well into the 80s under a blend of sun and clouds with any showers accompanying a warm front likely staying north of CNY.

By midweek we could be flirting with record heat as highs will probably jump into the low 90s at least, but it will not last long.

