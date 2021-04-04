WATCH: Sunnier skies develop for Easter Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

EASTER SUNDAY:

Skies will start mostly cloudy Sunday morning, mainly for areas east of 81, but thanks to high pressure building in, sunnier skies will develop by the afternoon for our Easter Sunday. Conditions won’t be as breezy as they were yesterday, but there will still be a cool chill to the air with a wind from the northwest around 5-10 MPH. High tempeatures today look to rise into the mid 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will remain in control of the weather Sunday night and provide the region with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Some areas of fog may develop overnight towards Monday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s which is where the average low temperature is for early April.

EARLY TO MID WEEK:

High pressure should keep us protected here in CNY to start the new week, but there will be areas of low pressure not too far away.

We here in Central New York will be in a fair-weather sandwich at least through Tuesday/Wednesday with low pressure off the New England Coast and a couple of storms systems sliding west of the area Monday into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday too.

At this time, it looks like we will stay dry with some sun Monday thru Wednesday, but if the storms to the west move a little farther east, we will see more clouds and possibly even a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Again, as of now it looks like our odds of staying dry in CNY are higher than us getting wet through Wednesday anyways.

High temperatures should slowly rise during the period too with highs staying in the 50s Monday but should get up closer to 60 Tuesday and probably exceeding 60 midweek as long as we stay dry.