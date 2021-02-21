WATCH: Sunnier skies for most on Sunday!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

With high pressure in place over the region Sunday, most of central New York will see sunnier skies. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s to near 30, but with the lighter winds it will feel warmer. There could be a little light snow that brushes the southeast shore of Lake Ontario from Sodus north to Oswego and Scriba. The snow shouldn’t amount to more than a coating to an inch or so and won’t move too far inland given the light winds.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY:

Our next disturbance approaches us Monday. Southerly winds ahead of this system brings us more seasonable air with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Because of these above average temperatures, any early snow showers will begin to mix with light rain. This will in turn keep snow totals down across central New York. For most, a couple of inches or less of snow falls but for higher elevations, 3-6” is likely.

Into Tuesday, a weak upper level trough will swing through bringing another round of light snow and rain. Any accumulations look to be low with this disturbance bringing up to 2” across the highest elevations. With the rain mixing in, most areas will only see a slushy coating. Temperatures remain near average with highs in the upper 30s

WEDNESDAY:

With a ridge of high pressure building in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we will start the day off with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures look to be the warmest of the week as high temperatures reach the low 40s! Look to for clouds to increase by the afternoon with an approaching cold front from the northwest bringing light wet snow overnight into Thursday morning.