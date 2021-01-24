WATCH: Sunnier skies Sunday after a chilly morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

High pressure will be in charge Sunday bringing pleasant conditions throughout central New York. After our frigid start to the morning with low temperatures in the single digits to low teens for most, high temperatures will rise into the lower 20s. Winds will be lighter out of the northwest around 6-12 MPH, just enough to produce wind chills in the single digits and teens. So bundle up and enjoy winter enthusiasts!!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will stay in control of the weather Sunday night and set us up for another cold night under some clouds with lows in the single digits to around 10.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

High pressure will remain in control of the weather for most of Monday bringing sun and clouds. But as that high departs to the northeast, clouds will thicken as the day progresses as we focus our attention on an area of low pressure to our southwest. The bulk of the moisture along a warm front will stay south of Syracuse as most of the energy will shift out to the Atlantic Ocean. But once the center of the remnants of this storm system passes over Pennsylvania, scattered snow showers will move into central New York along the northern fringe of the storm.

Syracuse and areas south of the thruway look to have the best chance to see some accumulating snowfall Tuesday into Tuesday night. As of today, we could see anywhere from 1-4” of snow. Lower amounts for areas along the thruway with high amounts into the Southern Tier of New York as well as the Finger Lakes.

