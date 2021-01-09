WATCH: Sunnier skies to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SATURDAY:

Thanks to high pressure over central New York, sky conditions will be mostly clear to start the day with a few passing clouds for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the chilly side in the morning and warm to near 30 degrees for your high.

Be sure to take advantage of the extra sunshine today while it is here!

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will return Saturday night as some low level moisture returns. Temperatures won’t be as cold to start the day with lows near 20. Winds will be rather light as well from the NW at 3-6 MPH.

SUNDAY:

Some morning clouds will fade bringing some filtered sunshine throughout the rest of the day. Still looking to be quiet with no precipitation in the forecast. Again look for high temperatures to be in the low 30s.

Are you wondering why it’s so quiet this week through at least this weekend across CNY with no snow of significance and no harsh/bitter cold? If so, click here.