WATCH: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY:

A little extra cloud cover will probably be around to start the day due to a trough of low pressure passing by to the north, but other than that the weather looks great Wednesday! The sky averages out partly to mostly sunny and it will be comfortably mild with highs in the mid-60s thanks to high pressure cresting overhead!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies and a night of change Wednesday night as temps initially drop back into the 40s pretty quickly in the evening, but after midnight a warm front will slide through. In the wake of the warm front, a breeze kicks up out of the south-southwest pushing milder air into CNY during the overnight.

By dawn Thursday, temperatures will probably be within a few degrees of 60 with a gusty south-southwest wind!

THURSDAY:

Winds remain pretty gusty Thursday out of the south-southwest propelling temperatures well into the 70s under some sun too!

Clouds are expected to increase later in the afternoon and may lead to some showers by evening, but much of Thursday looks to be dry at this time. Enjoy!

Don’t get used to the warmth though because a shot of chilly air still looks to be on the way for Friday into Saturday.