WATCH: Sunny but a bit cool Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

In the wake of Friday’s wintry weather the weekend weather is looking quieter.

SATURDAY:

High pressure is building in Saturday. This is the center of a slightly cooler air mass so there should be a bit of a chill in the air to start the weekend in spite of a good deal of sun. A breeze out of the northwest will make it feel a bit cooler too.

SUNDAY:

As high pressure drifts to our south on Sunday, the wind turns into the southwest and that imports milder air into central New York. Temperatures end up in the mid 50s Sunday which will be almost 20 degrees warmer than Saturday!

There is also a good deal of sun on Sunday which works out perfectly since it is the first day of Daylight Saving Time and we will have our first post 7 p.m. sunset of the year. Enjoy!