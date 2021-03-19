WATCH: Sunny, but chilly before we warm things up this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

Watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces when heading out to work and school Friday morning. It’s a chilly one!

A strong area of high pressure builds in out of Canada to end the week and provide us with a nice, but chilly day. A brisk wind out of the north between 10 and 20 mph won’t make the highs in the 30s feel any better. Wind chills Friday will be in the teens and 20s!

Also, space enthusiasts, look up tonight starting at 7:51pm to catch the International Space Station fly over!

WEEKEND:

High pressure will continue to build in Friday night into Saturday and set us up for a long stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 Saturday and well into the 50s to near 60 Sunday with frosty starts both days.

By the way, spring officially starts at 5:37 am Saturday morning when the sun’s rays will be shining directly over the equator. That means about 12 hours of daylight will be occurring across the entire planet this weekend.

Also, there will be another nice view of the International Space Station during the evening hours over the weekend.