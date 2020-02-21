WATCH: Sunny Friday afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

High pressure is building in so the rest of Friday features plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. A bit of a breeze though will mean wind chills near 20 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND:

For outdoor enthusiasts, this weekend may be the best of the winter so far this winter season.

Milder air is headed our way and it looks like both Saturday and Sunday are above normal. In fact, on Sunday we reach the mid 40s.

Outside a few flurries over the Tug Hill on Saturday morning, the weekend is dry over all of central New York.

Enjoy!