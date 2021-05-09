WATCH: Sunny to start; rain not too far away

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MOTHER’S DAY:

Unfortunately, we’ve put rain back in the forecast for Sunday, but hear us out…

We start the day dry with sun. If you’re planning a breakfast or brunch with Mom, the temperatures are cool, so you’ll still want a jacket if you’re heading out, but it’s dry.

Lunchtime is looking dry too, clouds increase, and the sun will become more filtered. With the dry time, and some sunshine to start, we think our temperatures manage to get into the mid to upper 50s (average high this time of year is 67°, so it’s still unseasonably cool).

A low-pressure system comes in from the Ohio Valley during the second half of the day. The farther south of Syracuse you are, the better chance you have at seeing some light rain develop after 2 or 3 pm. The farther north of Syracuse and the Thruway you are, the better chance you have of staying dry most of the day.

Bottom line, if you will be out with mom after 3 or 4 pm be sure to keep tabs on Live Doppler 9 and have the umbrella/rain jacket handy to be safe, especially Syracuse area southbound.

Make the best of the weather and Happy Mother’s Day!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Much of CNY likely sees at least a bit of light rain Sunday night before it tapers to areas of drizzle/mist by sunrise Monday. It also still looks like the steadiest and heaviest rain falls south of Syracuse Sunday night.

Lows Sunday night will be within a few degrees of 40. So yes, it’s kind of a raw Sunday night across the region.

MONDAY:

Monday will not start the greatest with lots of low clouds and areas of mist/drizzle, but we all should see a mainly dry day with breaks of sun developing for the afternoon as drier air takes over.

Highs Monday are expected to climb well into the 50s with a cool breeze.

Unfortunately, the cool weather pattern continues through the week…