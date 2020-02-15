WATCH: Sunshine and rebounding temperatures Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

The cold weather with us Friday won’t stick around long. Already by Saturday morning it is pulling back into Canada. We end up with a good deal of sunshine and after temperatures near zero to start the day, we end the day near 30 degrees.



SATURDAY NIGHT:



A weak disturbance passes to our north Saturday night. This will bring some snow showers mainly to areas north of the thruway around midnight and into the start of Sunday. The current air mass that this disturbance will try to work into is very dry so this will make accumulations (if any) pretty light. A trace to an inch or two at best is possible across the Tug Hill by Sunday morning.



During this time, we think the wind will pick up. Southwest wind gusts could exceed 30 mph after midnight and before sunrise, especially in higher elevations.



The southwest wind will usher in warmer air overnight so our wake up temperatures won’t be nearly as cold as Saturday morning; it’ll be close to 30 degrees warmer.



SUNDAY:

It is even warmer on Sunday, likely upper 30s, but a weak cold front is moving through. Although the moisture with the front is limited, we expect at least a few snow showers, mainly Sunday night. Again, accumulations won’t amount to much (more like a fresh coating for some).