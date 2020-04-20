WATCH: Sunshine, but cool this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

The new week will start with a good deal of sunshine, but the despite the abundant late April sunshine it will be cool for late April as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind will be pretty light, though, so it should feel pretty good this afternoon just be sure to have a fleece/jacket. Enjoy!

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase after midnight with a rain shower possible by daybreak. Lows will drop to the low to mid-30s, but readings will rise within a few degrees of 40 towards morning as a breeze kicks up ahead of the next weather maker.

TUESDAY:

Gusty winds with some rain will move in during the morning ahead and with a strong cold front. Rain may very well end as snow/flurries briefly during the midday, followed by just a few mainly snow showers and intervals of sun Tuesday afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but there could be a slushy inch in spots across the hills.

Highs will be in the 40s to around 50 during the morning before falling to within a few degrees of 40 in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cold air will deepen across CNY Tuesday night on a west-northwest flow. That will help produce some lake snow east-southeast of Lake Ontario Tuesday evening. Then, a trough of low pressure will push into the region moving the band of snow south into the Central and Eastern Finger Lakes late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

At least a minor accumulation of snow is expected for many, including the Greater Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Roads may get slick and sloppy in spots Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday too.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Lake snow showers gradually taper off Wednesday. Even though we’ll have some breaks of sunshine Wednesday afternoon, we’ll be lucky if temperatures rise into the lower 40s with wind chills mainly in the 20s and low 30s most of the day! Brrrr!!!

LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH:

Thanks to gusty west-northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night the National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch during this period. This watch will likely become a warning soon due to the likelihood of high wave action leading to some lakeshore flooding and erosion of the shoreline too.